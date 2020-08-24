How to use Awakening Shard in Free Fire

Characters play a crucial role in Free Fire. The game features more than 30 characters, and each of them- except Adam and Eve- has a special ability which helps players in a match. The game also features 2 awakening characters – Kelly “The Swift” and the new added Hayato “Firebrand”.

In this article, we discuss how you can use the ‘Awakening Shard’ in Free Fire.

How to use ‘Awakening Shard’ in Garena Free Fire

The in-game description of the Awakening Shard reads:

“Full of mysterious powers, can be used to awaken characters.”

The Awakening Shard, with the character fragments, are used to upgrade the characters. Follow the steps given below to use the Awakening Shard.

Step 1: Click on the Character tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

It is essential to note that the awakened character must be unlocked to use the shards.

Step 2: Click on the Kelly or Hayato character (whichever awakened character you have unlocked).

Click on the awakened character

Step 3: Click on the symbol beside the ability to open the upgrade dialog box.

Press on the symbol beside the ability

Step 4: If have sufficient ‘Character Fragments’ and ‘Awakening Shard’, click on the upgrade button to level up your character.

Click on Upgrade

How to unlock Awakened Characters in Free Fire

Players have to complete awakened missions to get the awakened characters. Follow the steps given below to unlock them:

Step 1: Purchase/obtain the regular characters – Kelly or Hayato.

Step 2: After purchasing, click on the ‘Awaken’ Tab.

Step 3: Complete all the awakening missions. After completing them, click on the ‘Awaken’ button. You will obtain the awakened character along with its set and the Awakening Shard.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)