Munna bhai gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game has garnered a lot of users in India, and its popularity in the country has paved the way for content creation in multiple languages.

Munna bhai gaming is a well-known Telugu Free Fire streamer and content creator. In this article, we will look at his stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Munna bhai gaming's Free Fire ID

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655, and his IGN is ＭᴜɴɴᴀＢʜᴀɪ _YT.

Munna bhai gaming's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Munna bhai gaming has played 8155 squad games with 2384 wins and an incredible win rate of 29.23%. He has notched 28590 kills, with an impressive K/D ratio of 4.95.

He boasts 376 duo wins in 1856 games. When it comes to the solo mode, he has 609 wins and has racked up 10378 kills, with a K/D ratio of 5.32.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, Munna bhai gaming has already played 31 squad matches, winning 18 of them, with a notable win rate of 58.06%. He has killed 111 enemies and has a K/D ratio of 8.54. He also has 4 duo wins out of 11 games, with an even more impressive K/D ratio of 11.67.

Munna bhai gaming's YouTube channel

Munna bhai gaming started creating Free Fire content on YouTube over a year ago. He uploaded his first video in May 2019. He has since amassed over 541 thousand subscribers and has over 39 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel - Munna bhai gaming.

He also has a second channel called ‘Munna Bhai Live’.

Munna bhai gaming's social media accounts

Munna bhai gaming is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

