Free Fire Money Heist event: Date, new mode, outfits, gun skin, car skin & more

Free Fire has announced its most significant collaboration ever with Netflix's Money Heist series. It will be a crossover event that will kick off in September 2020, and will feature Money Heist-themed outfits, guns, cars and much more. The event will also introduce a Money Heist 4v4 game mode.

Money Heist event in Free Fire

The in-game items that players will be getting in this event have been leaked, and here is the complete list:

Costume

A legendary Money Heist outfit will be included, along with emotes.

Legendary outfit

Gloo Wall

Below is a glimpse of the Money Heist-themed gloo wall that is part of the event.

Gloo Wall skin

Backpack

The images of the Level 1, 2 and 3 backpacks are given below, which will be available in this crossover event.

Backpacks

Also, one more set of backpacks will be provided to players.

Second set of backpacks

Airship and Airdrop

Both the airship and airdrop will be getting a brand new theme: Plan Bermuda, and the images of the same are shown below.

Airship and Airdrop

Gun Skins

P90 and AKM gun skins will be there avaialble in the event, and here's a look at both.

AKM Skin

Pets

All the pets in Free Fire will get exclusive costumes, based on the event theme.

Pets

Lobby Items

The lobby will be getting a new item, which can provide gold, among other things, in Free Fire.

Lobby Item

Car and Pan Skin

Brand new car and pan skins will be also be released.

Car and Pan skins

Surfboard

Two brand new surfboards with money animations will be added to Free Fire.

Surfboard skins

Here is the official teaser released by Free Fire regarding the collaboration:

