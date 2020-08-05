Free Fire Money Heist event: Date, new mode, outfits, gun skin, car skin & more

Free Fire has announced its most significant collaboration ever with Netflix's Money Heist series. It will be a crossover event that will kick off in September 2020, and will feature Money Heist-themed outfits, guns, cars and much more. The event will also introduce a Money Heist 4v4 game mode.
Money Heist event in Free Fire
The in-game items that players will be getting in this event have been leaked, and here is the complete list:
Costume
A legendary Money Heist outfit will be included, along with emotes.
Gloo Wall
Below is a glimpse of the Money Heist-themed gloo wall that is part of the event.
Backpack
The images of the Level 1, 2 and 3 backpacks are given below, which will be available in this crossover event.
Also, one more set of backpacks will be provided to players.
Airship and Airdrop
Both the airship and airdrop will be getting a brand new theme: Plan Bermuda, and the images of the same are shown below.
Gun Skins
P90 and AKM gun skins will be there avaialble in the event, and here's a look at both.
Pets
All the pets in Free Fire will get exclusive costumes, based on the event theme.
Lobby Items
The lobby will be getting a new item, which can provide gold, among other things, in Free Fire.
Car and Pan Skin
Brand new car and pan skins will be also be released.
Surfboard
Two brand new surfboards with money animations will be added to Free Fire.
Here is the official teaser released by Free Fire regarding the collaboration:
