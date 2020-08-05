Free Fire third anniversary update: Free Elite Pass and M60 Weapon Royale

Free Fire, one of the most renowned battle royale games, is close to its third anniversary, and to celebrate this special occasion, Garena has a ton of surprises for its fans. Last year, when Free Fire completed two years of release, the developers distributed free elite passes to all the players.

As per some leaks that surfaced online, it seems that the developers have a similar plan, to give away free Elite Passes to users on the occasion of the third anniversary.

Free Elite Pass

This huge surprise came to light when a famous YouTuber, Free Fire Gamer's Zone, alleged that the officials were going to introduce an event that would reward players with free Elite Passes. He has a pretty strong record when it comes to predicting upcoming Free Fire content.

In his most recent video, he also revealed some of the in-game screenshots, which unveil an exclusive event coming in the next Free Fire update.

Free Elite Pass Event

The event's banner highlights a Spanish word Regalremos, which translates to 'We will give away'. (Translated via Google Translate)

Event banner (Image credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone)

However, we can't ignore the fact that all this information is just a leak, and an official confirmation is still pending.

Moreover, the Free Fire leaks that surfaced online have been sourced from another region's server. Regarding this, the leaker also stated that Garena may only distribute free Elite Passes in specific regions.

Free Fire: Next Weapon Royale

M60 Weapon Royale (Image credits: Free Fire Gamer's Zone)

Free Fire players may already be aware that only a few days are left for the next batch of weapon royale skins to enter the shop section. For those who don't know, the Weapon Royale is one of the most crucial parts of the game, where players try their luck by spending some diamonds or vouchers in exchange for a rare weapon skin.

According to reports, a legendary M60 weapon skin is going to be featured in the upcoming Weapon Royale. The official name of the skin has not been revealed yet, but it's reportedly going to be known as the M60 Spirited Overseers.