Free Fire Max latest update changes: New character and intro screen animation

Garena is presently focusing on its biggest upcoming project, Free Fire Max, which is an advanced version of its parent game: Free Fire Battle Royale. The Max edition chiefly focuses on graphics quality and visuals of the game. According to reports, Free Fire Max will also feature an Ultra HD graphic option, which is missing in the original edition.

The most recent beta testing session was held from 14th June in three nations, i.e., Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia, and finished on 14th July. It is alleged that the enrollment for another beta phase has started in certain areas, and the portal is presently accepting registrations.

Regarding this, a famous YouTube channel, Free Fire Gamer's Zone, revealed a listing of new changes that have been enforced in Free Fire Max's latest upgrade. He has a reasonably strong record when it comes to predicting the game's leaks and forthcoming content. Therefore, let's take a look at few of the newest improvements which are showcased in the most recent Free Fire Max beta update.

Free Fire Max new update changes

Intro screen animation

The very first change that gamers will witness in Free Fire Max is an animated intro screen. In the initial stages of beta testing, the latter variant was using a static intro screen. Moving forward to the launch of this latest update, players will be able to see an animated intro screen, which will run a different video every time Free Fire Max is started.

Currently, players can only see the official trailer as an intro. Though speculations and leaks suggest that Garena will add more of these upon the global release.

Moving character and pet

Yet another significant change was seen by the YouTuber — a moving character along with a pet in the game's lobby. In the most recent edition of Free Fire Max, the characters have begun moving in the lobby, which provides an outstanding experience to gamers. In addition, the equipped pet will move along with the character, making the game more realistic.

Other improvements

Apart from the aforementioned (significant) changes, the developers also have implemented minor tweaks, including new weapons and vehicle reload animations.

You can take a look at the video below to see all the new animation changes made in the most recent version.