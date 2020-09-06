Free Fire Money Heist Plan Bermuda calendar: Free gun skin, Money Printing Event and more 

Ever since the teaser of the collaboration between Free Fire and Money Heist dropped on 29th July, the players were eagerly waiting and excited for the events that would be added to the game as part of it. Now, the wait is over, and the epic collaboration has kicked off with a bang.

For those of you who do not know, 'Money Heist' or 'La Casa De Papel' is a very famous series on Netflix.

The new event – Plan Bermuda have been added into the game. In this article, we will discuss in detail about the event in Garena Free Fire.

Plan Bermuda event Calendar in Free Fire

Prepare for the greatest heist (6th September to 15th September)

Prepare for the greatest heist in Free Fire

The players have to complete the Greatest Heist Missions to get the 'Heist Mask Token' and obtain several other rewards, including 'Pet Food,' 'Bonfire Playcard', and gold coins.

It is crucial to note that the players will be able to exchange the token for the obtain 'Kitty Heist pet skin' and 'Plan Bermuda Parachute' between 13th and 16th September.

Map Divination (6th September to 22nd September)

The users will be able to claim the 'Diamond Royale Voucher' by watching the interactive videos and completing the 'Map Divination.'

Start some money printing (13th September to 22nd September)

Players can participate in a special event, where they will be able to obtain several rewards depending upon the milestones of money printed throughout the event. However, further details about the event have not been revealed by the developers. It is likely to be released soon.

Panda in Jumpsuit! (13th September to 22nd September)

The exact details of this event are yet to be announced. The users would have an opportunity to obtain a 'Panda pet skin' and 'Diamond Royale Vouchers' from the event.

Login For free Perm Gun Skin (20th September)

The players would obtain a gun skin and 'Diamond Royale Voucher' just by logging in on 20th September.

New Mode: La Casa De Papel (20 September to 23 September)

The mode is somewhat similar to the Rampage 2.0. In the mode, the players will be divided into 2 teams of 4 players each. The teams would be pitted in a head to head race to print the specified amount of money in the allotted time.

They would do so by activating and occupying Money Printers placed in set locations across the map. The teams would also have to defend the area against the enemy team.