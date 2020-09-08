Free Fire Mystery Shop 10.0: Release date, bundle leaks, Elite Pass and more

Free Fire's Mystery Shop 10.0 update is around the corner, and the much-awaited event is all set to come back this month. The upcoming Mystery Shop 10.0 will feature several new exciting bundles in the game, followed by massive discounts.

According to the leaks, the forthcoming update is likely to bring a Money Heist Bundle, in which players can see a brand new outfit set based on Netflix's popular web series.

As always, Free Fire fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Mystery Shop 10.0 update. While the official release date is not known yet, the update is expected to hit the servers soon.

Mystery Shop 10.0 release date

According to leaks that have surfaced online, the Mystery Shop 10.0 update should release on 16th September. However, as mentioned above, the confirmed date is yet to be announced officially.

As per speculations, Garena will also release a new update for Free Fire on the same date, in which several new features will make their way in-game.

For those who are new to Free Fire, the Mystery Shop is an exclusive event which frequently appears in the game. In this event, items are made available at heavy discounts. Moreover, the developers also add various rewards, which are available for purchase only during this event.

Mystery Shop 10.0 leaks

New bundles

The only bundle leak which has surfaced online is the Money Heist Bundle. As per reports, players can purchase this pack at a very affordable price and claim up to 70% discount.

Free Fire's Red Criminal Bundle

This bundle will include an exclusive Money Heist outfit set, a character with unique abilities, emotes, and much more. Moreover, a P90 weapon has also been uncovered by data miners, which is likely to provide a double fire rate.

P90 skin

Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is one of the items that players ardently wait several weeks to see featured in the Mystery Shop. Usually, the base version of the Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds. However, users can claim it for less than 200 diamonds during this event.

Free Fire Elite Pass (Image credits: Mobile Mode Gaming)

There's some information regarding this update that hasn't been revealed yet by officials, and Garena will most likely announce the same shortly.