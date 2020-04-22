Free Fire New Character: Everything you need to know about Kapella in Free Fire

Free Fire

Garena Free Fire have recently rolled out their OB21 update, which has brought about a lot of new features, like new character Kapella, pet Ottero, the Clash Squad Ranked Mode and much more.

Each character in Free Fire has a unique ability, and Kapella can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills, and can also reduce HP loss.

Here is everything you need to know about the new character Kapella.

Character Kapella in Free Fire

Kapella

Kapella is a popular pop singer and star, and will increase the effectiveness of healing items to certain extents, depending on the levels. She also has her own stunning character set called the Pop Singer Set. The character has a total of 6 levels, and playing with this character will reward you with its character fragments.

At Level 1, Kapella increases the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10%. Along with this, she reduces the HP when downed by 20%. At maximum level, the effects of healing items is increased by 20%, and HP loss is reduced when downed by 30%.

Here is a gameplay video using Kapella on Free Fire:

Kapella was first available in the Kapella Top Up event after the release of the update. Now, the players can unlock Kapella by going to the characters section in the game while the event is available for some specific devices. She is not available in the store yet but will soon be launched there.

The diamond price of the character is also yet to be released by Free Fire. Kapella is quite useful if you are playing in a squad, since her power of increasing healing effects will help your teammates, thereby taking your enemies down in a close combat situation.

The developers have also released the new pet Ottero in the game, and Ottero can recover EP while recovering HP. At Level 1, when using the Treatment Gun or the Med Kit, the amount of EP recovered is 35% of the HP recovered. At maximum level, the amount of EP recovered is 100% of the HP recovered.

Ottero also has a set of three emotes and two outfits that are unlocked at different levels.

