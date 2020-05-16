Free Fire: New Dino event coming soon

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is about to witness a major update in the upcoming weeks. The officials are going to introduce several new features to the game which includes new modes and events. Since the registrations for the advance servers are open now, there's a lot to discover in the Free Fire beta version.

A new Dino Event has been officially teased in which players can get exclusive items at heavy discounts. Apart from this, the Dino event will bring a bunch of rare items that will be available throughout the duration of the event.

The complete details of Free Fire Dino Event are listed below.

Free Fire's Dino Event - Complete details

Free Fire Dino Event

Most recently, Garena teased a clip of Angela Dino on their social media handles. The teaser revealed that the event will begin on 13th May and end on 19th May. The teaser was published for a different region, meaning that the dates would vary for different servers.

As the Dino event is entirely based on the Angela theme, most of the items that were featured were related to that character. The event will present four different rows with different items at every level. Each row will offer its own discounted price which can be seen in the image below.

List of rewards

A variety of items have been showcased like the Angela parachute, pant, backpack and weapon skins among others. The first tier features the Angela Dino outfit set which costs around 600 Diamonds. Moreover, the players can grab this outfit set at a 70% discount.

As mentioned earlier, this event has been released for other regions. Therefore, the prices of the items may vary across the different servers. For the Indian servers, Garena has not yet revealed anything about the Dino event.