Free Fire New Update: How to unlock the new Kapella character in the OB21 update

Kapella can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills, alongside reducing HP loss

She also has a cool character set named as Pop Singer Set

The Free Fire OB21 Update has been rolled out on the global servers and it includes the addition of a new character - Kapella.

Kapella is a popular pop singer and star and she can increase the effects of healing items and healing skills, alongside reducing HP loss.

At Level 1, she increases the effects of healing items and healing skills by 10%. She also reduces HP when downed by 20%.

While being at the maximum level, the effects of healing items are increased by 20%, and HP loss is reduced when downed by 30%.

Kapella also has a cool character set which is named Pop Singer Set. The new character and the set can be unlocked easily by spending a certain number of diamonds.

How to unlock Kapella Character in Free Fire

Here are the complete steps to unlock Kapella Character in Garena Free Fire:

The in-game look of the new Kapella character

Open the Garena Free Fire app in your device and log in with your account.

app in your device and log in with your account. Go to the Characters section present on the left side of the main screen.

Click on the Change button below the character you currently own and select Kapella from the list.

Click on Obtain button present below Kapella and confirm your purchase to buy the character.

You can also buy the Pop Singer Set by clicking on the Obtain button at the bottom of the Character Set.