How to download Free Fire OB21 update? Step by step explanation

The new OB21 update has brought new character Kapella, pet Ottero; Clash Squad Ranked and more

Free Fire OB21 update can be download on both Android and iOS devices from their respective app stores.

Free Fire OB21 Update

Free Fire OB21 update has officially been rolled out on the global servers by Garena. The new update has brought in a lot of new features in the game like new character Kapella, pet Ottero; Clash Squad Ranked Mode, Thompson gun and much more. The complete patch notes of Free Fire OB21 have also been released officially.

The update is available for both Android and iOS devices on their respective app stores, and the players can download the most recent version to enjoy all the latest features in the game. Here are the complete steps to download the latest Free Fire OB21 Update.

How to Download Free Fire OB21 Update?

Open the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your device.

Search "Garena Free Fire" or just "Free Fire" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the update, and it may take time, depending on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

The size of Free Fire OB21 is around 600 MB and recently, Free Fire also released the Season 23 Agent Paws Elite Pass and Elite Bundle in the game and the players can buy it by spending the required number of diamonds.