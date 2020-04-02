Free Fire OB21 update release date officially announced

The upcoming OB21 update will add new character Kapella, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, pet Ottero and much more

Free Fire OB21 update release date has officially been announced.

Free Fire OB21 confirmed release date

The OB20 Update of Free Fire was a massive hit as it brought Bomb Squad Mode, Kalahari Map, Steffie and much more to the game. After this event, players are now eagerly awaiting the next Free Fire OB21 update. The new update will bring new characters, emotes, a new mode and many other features.

The advanced server of the Free Fire OB21 update got closed on 2nd April, and after the beta testing, the developers are now ready to push the update on the global servers. The new OB21 update will also run smoothly on devices having 2GB RAM or more.

Free Fire OB21 Update Release Date

Free Fire OB21 update will be released on 8th April and the players would be able to download it from the Google Play Store. The new OB21 is focussed on the new character Kapella and is named as the Kapella Patch.

The upcoming OB21 update will add a new character- Kapella, a Thompson gun, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, pet Ottero and much more. Along with this, additional missions will also get added for Elite Pass and Weekly Challenges.

The update will be available for both Android and iOS devices but the size has not been announced yet. Recently, Free Fire also released the Season 23 Agent Pass Elite Pass and Elite Bundle in the game and the players can buy it by spending the required number of diamonds.