Free Fire OB20 update: New Shield Gun coming to Free Fire Kalahari map

Free Fire

Garena is currently working on its next Free Fire OB20 update, and the advance test servers are already online for everyone. While testing the new content, players can also earn some diamonds in their main account by reporting bugs to the developers. Besides this, the most significant addition of the latest update is the Kalahari map which was introduced in Free Fire a few months ago.

However, while playing the Kalahari map on the advance test servers, a bunch of players spotted a new weapon in the game named as 'Shield Gun'. Outlining its primary objective, Shield Gun creates a protective shield in front of the firearm muzzle which reduces the damage of incoming bullet. In simple words, it is the first weapon in Free Fire which can be used for both firing and creating a temporary armour shield around the body.

Shield Gun

Meanwhile, the weapon also has various demerits while using in the battleground. The damage per bullet of the gun is too low compared to other available assault rifles which is the major negative point. It only deals with 10HP damage when the bullet strikes the body and up to 90HP on a headshot. (Damage stats may vary)

Temporary Shield

Observing the stats, the weapon will work effectively only in close range fights where players engage with enemies in starting or at the end of the round. Moreover, it's aim accuracy is another benefit for the beginner to get their hands on. The shield also covers the whole body when the player is prone on the ground.

Shield Weapon

