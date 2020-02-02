Free Fire: OB20 update Advance Test server Patch Notes

Free Fire

Garena released its Free Fire Advance Test servers, and the registrations are still open for the players. Basically, these Test servers are introduced to experiment with the new additions of the update. Besides this, the testers will also be rewarded with Diamonds (in-game currency) when they report for a bug on the official Free Fire website.

Before the OB20 update hits the global servers, here's a quick overview of the Free Fire latest update patch notes.

Patch Notes

New Additions

Team Generation Code: Invite your friends or team members by sending them a single team code

Invite your friends or team members by sending them a single team code New Emotes: Added a couple of emotes in the store including I heart you, The swan and more

Added a couple of emotes in the store including I heart you, The swan and more New Modes: Bomb Squad, Bermuda, Gun king are available now in the modes selection

Bomb Squad, Bermuda, Gun king are available now in the modes selection Miscellaneous: Custom mode, training mode got new extensions

Characters

Steffy: Brand new character Steffy holds the ability to reduce the explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage reduction by 5% by applying a graffiti

Brand new character Steffy holds the ability to reduce the explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage reduction by 5% by applying a graffiti DJ Alok: Alok Nath character is now available in the store gift section

Maps

Added new factory near Garage location in Bermuda map

Kalahari map revamped with various new additions and enhancements

Apart from all these, the latest update will also bring a bunch of other unique features like pets, new items in-store section, etc. which is yet to be revealed in Advance test servers.

