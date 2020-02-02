Free Fire: OB20 update Advance Test server Patch Notes
Garena released its Free Fire Advance Test servers, and the registrations are still open for the players. Basically, these Test servers are introduced to experiment with the new additions of the update. Besides this, the testers will also be rewarded with Diamonds (in-game currency) when they report for a bug on the official Free Fire website.
Before the OB20 update hits the global servers, here's a quick overview of the Free Fire latest update patch notes.
Patch Notes
New Additions
- Team Generation Code: Invite your friends or team members by sending them a single team code
- New Emotes: Added a couple of emotes in the store including I heart you, The swan and more
- New Modes: Bomb Squad, Bermuda, Gun king are available now in the modes selection
- Miscellaneous: Custom mode, training mode got new extensions
Characters
- Steffy: Brand new character Steffy holds the ability to reduce the explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage reduction by 5% by applying a graffiti
- DJ Alok: Alok Nath character is now available in the store gift section
Maps
- Added new factory near Garage location in Bermuda map
- Kalahari map revamped with various new additions and enhancements
Apart from all these, the latest update will also bring a bunch of other unique features like pets, new items in-store section, etc. which is yet to be revealed in Advance test servers.
To experience all these features in advance, refer to this article to register for it: How to download and install Free Fire OB20 Advanced Server APK