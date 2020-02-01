Free Fire: List of Rewards in T.R.A.P. Revolution Elite Pass; Preorder to get an exclusive reward

Free Fire T.R.A.P. Revolution Elite Pass

Garena Free Fire has officially announced that the next season Elite Pass T.R.A.P. Revolution will be launched soon. The pre-order of T.R.A.P. Revolution Elite Pass has also started. Free Fire is giving a grenade skin called 'Swagger Grenade' as an exclusive reward for pre-ordering the elite pass.

Free Fire has revealed the awards that the players will get after unlocking T.R.A.P. Revolution Elite Pass on their official YouTube Channel. This elite pass and the rewards are based on the T.R.A.P. theme, and here is the complete item list of Elite Pass T.R.A.P. Revolution:

Dope (Jacket) and Lyrical Night Parachute

Male and Female Breakdance Emote

Tune it Up (Lv. 3 Backpack) and Ghetto Blaster

Stage of Tempo and Stage of Rhyme

M79 and Groza Swagger Ownage (Gun Skin)

The Spitting Flows Bundle and In the Hood Bundle

The players can pre-order the Elite Pass using diamonds or by paying directly through Google account. The cost of purchasing the upcoming elite pass in advance is 1099 diamonds, and if you pay using your Google Account, then it will cost ₹790.

Meanwhile, the Free Fire OB20 advanced server is live, and the players can register for it till 2nd February. A new character named Steffie, Bomb Squad Mode, Gun King Mode, Kalahari Map, and many other features have been added in the game. Click Here to get the complete details of the new upcoming features in Free Fire OB20 update.