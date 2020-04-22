Free Fire OB21 update: How to get new pet Ottero for free?

New Pet Ottero

Free Fire has released its OB21 update which includes new character Kapella, pet Ottero, the Clash Squad Mode, and much more. While most of the features were introduced instantly with the update, Ottero was set to be released later. Finally on 22nd April, Free Fire has made it available in the game.

This cute little companion has the ability to recover EP while recovering HP. At Level 1, when using Treatment Gun or Med Kit, the amount of EP recovered is 35% of the HP recovered. While at maximum level, the amount of EP recovered is 100% of the HP recovered.

Ottero also has a set of three emotes and two outfits that are unlocked at different levels. Free Fire has introduced Ottero Top-Up event where you can get Ottero without spending diamonds if you unlock it during the event period.

Ottero Top-Up Event

(Event Period: 8th April - 14th April)

During the event period, players will only have to top up the required amount of Diamonds to get the listed rewards for free. The players can navigate to the events section in the game to find this event. They do not need to spend these Diamonds on the character or other rewards. This way, the players can get Ottero at a net cost of zero Diamonds:

Top Up with 100 Diamonds to get the Ottero character: Sleeps with its headphones on, a musically talented Otter for free.

Top Up with 300 Diamonds to unlock Show Off advanced action for free, which can be used in the command wheel.

Top Up with 500 Diamonds to get Pet Skin: Sakura Ottero for free.

Here is a video of Ottero shared by the Garena Free Fire on official YouTube channel:

The developers of Free Fire, Garena, are now working on Season 24 Elite Pass called 'Dragon Elite Pass'. The Dragon Elite Pass is going to be based entirely on the dragon theme and will bring exclusive rewards, including a jeep skin, dragon male, and a female bundle. Moreover, a unique dragon costume will be available for the players having free pass as well.

