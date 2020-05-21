Free Fire OB22 Advance Server for Android: APK Download Link

Free Fire OB22 Advance Server APK Download Link for Android

Free Fire OB22 Advance Server has been released officially and the players can download it on their devices to test out the upcoming features in advance. The Free Fire Advance Server is a program where players can try the newest features of the game before they hit the live servers.

Free Fire OB22 Advance Server is available for Android devices only and its size is around 871 MB. Players can download it from the official advance server website. However, those who are unable to download it can install the same via the link given below.

Free Fire Advance Server APK Download

Download Link of Free Fire OB22 Advance Server APK: https://bit.ly/2zgEFOx

Free Fire OB22 Advance Server APK Download

After downloading the APK file from the above link, follow the steps mentioned below:

Open File Manager in your device and go to the Download folder. Locate the file FFadv_66.7.0_0521.apk and click on it. Allow installation from unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from unknown sources. Once you have enabled it, click on the install button. After completing the installation, open the Free Fire Advanced Server app and sign in using your linked Facebook account.

Note: There's no need to uninstall the standard version of Free Fire.

In case you face a 'problem parsing the package' error, check whether you have adequate storage space or try re-downloading it. The Advance Server will get closed on 28th May 2020 and the players can get free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game.

The Free Fire Advance Server of the player will be deleted after the period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server. Meanwhile, Free Fire has introduced a new Diamond Royale known as the L.C. Colonel and here is the official teaser:

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire - How to register for Free Fire OB22 Advance Server?