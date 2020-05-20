Free Fire OB22 Advance server: Release date, download size and new features

Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

Free Fire Advance test servers for the OB22 update will soon go live and the registrations for the same will be accepted till 24th May 2020. The latest update will feature a host of new things, including new gameplay modes, characters and various other content additions. Besides this, the Advance server can be downloaded from the official Free Fire website.

The previous Free Fire OB21 update was a huge hit among the community. After the beta test phase of OB22 update, Garena will start working on releasing the update globally. Once the Advance Test server rolls out, players can experience several new features in the game by downloading the beta update.

The complete details including the release date and the download size of the Free Fire Advance Test servers are listed below.

Free Fire OB22 Advance server APK release date

Free Fire Advance Server

The registrations for the OB22 test server began a week ago and the APK file for the Free Fire Advance test servers will be released on 20th May. The players who have registered for the same can test the new update before it arrives on Google Play store. To register for it, follow this guide.

Free Fire OB22 Advance server APK download size

Free Fire Advance server's APK file will weigh around 750 MB, including the data file. Ensure that you have enough storage space on your phone before downloading the update. If the installation file is showing "Fails to parse the package" error, then consider downloading it again and installing it again. The Free Fire Advance server is available only for android devices for now and will get closed soon.

Free Fire OB22 Advance server new features

Free Fire latest additions

The latest features that will arrive in the forthcoming update has also surfaced on the internet. A new stunning character - 'Wolfrahh' will make its way into the game, followed by a whole new lobby theme. Apart from this, a new M82B gun will also be released in the game and the gun would fall under the Sniper category.