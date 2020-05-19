Free Fire OB22 update expected release date

Free Fire OB22 Update Release Date

Free Fire's OB22 update is around the corner, and the Advance Server registrations have already started. The OB22 Advance Server will be available to download for the registered players from 20th May 2020.

Free Fire's OB22 update will bring a lot of exclusive in-game items, like the new character Wolfrahh, a new summer lobby, the M82B gun, and much more. The new OB22 update will also run smoothly on devices with 2GB RAM or more.

Free Fire OB22 Update Release Date

Free Fire's OB22 update is expected to release on 3rd June 2020, along with the new Gold Royale Pass.

The official confirmation regarding the release date is still pending, but the players can access the OB22 update's features by downloading the Advance Server.

Free Fire OB22 Update Leaks

Leaks regarding Free Fire's next big update have already started surfacing on the internet, and the new additions to the game are listed below:

1) Wolfrahh Character: A new stunning character, 'Wolfrahh', will be added to the game. He will have the spotlight ability, that reduces damage to headshots, while damage to the enemy's arms and legs increases.

Wolfrahh Character

2) Summer Lobby: The lobby in the OB22 update will be completely based on the 'summer' theme. Every summer, Free Fire introduces a summer theme and a summer event.

Summer Lobby (Credits: Gamers Zone)

3) M82B Gun: A brand new M82B gun will be arriving in the upcoming update of the game. It is a sniper gun and will be available in classic matches. The M82B sniper will not spawn on the map and will be available via airdrop.

M82B Gun in Free Fire

Meanwhile, the new incubator Spikey Spines has arrived, and here is the teaser that was shared officially on YouTube:

