Free Fire OB22 Update: List of upcoming features in Free Fire

Free Fire

Free Fire's OB22 update is going to be released soon. It is currently in its testing phase, and the Advance Server has been released officially.

The Free Fire OB22 update is expected to release on 3rd June 2020, and will bring a lot of features- new characters Clu and Wolfrahh, pet Falco, the Grim Reaper Mode, and much more.

Free Fire OB22 Update Features

Here is a list of the upcoming features in the Free Fire OB22 update. These have already been included in the Advance Server:

#1 Clu Character

Clu Character

A brand new female character Clu, along with her character set 'Modern Private Eye Set', will be added to the Free Fire through the OB22 update.

Clu is a modern day private detective and has the ability to locate players who are not prone or squatting from up to 50m away. Her cool down period is 50 seconds, and above level 4, teammates will share the skill set of the character.

#2 Wolfrahh Character

Wolfrahh Character

Wolfrahh is a male character, and the developers revealed it with the official announcement of the Advance Server. Wolfrahh is a game streamer and eSports player, and his ability is to decrease the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer. Additionally, he can increase the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%.

#3 Falco Pet

Falco Pet

Falco is a bird, and its ability is to slightly increase gliding speed upon skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens. It has three actions and two skins that can be unlocked at different levels.

#4 Grim Reaper Mode

Grim Reaper Mode

In the Grim Reaper Mode, the player will have to change into a Grim Reaper after collecting a certain amount of reaper power. After becoming one, he/she can kill the enemy in a single shot and the kill will be counted. The first one to complete 20 kills as a Grim Reaper wins the game.

Here is a gameplay video of the Grim Reaper Mode:

#5 New Training Ground

New Training Ground

A completely modified training ground will be introduced in the OB22 update, where you can test new weapons, drive cars, and socialise with other players. Two different zones have been added specially for driving and combat training.

Driving track in Training Ground

#6 M82B Gun

M82B Gun

The M82B is a sniper gun and will be available in classic matches. The M82B sniper will not spawn on the map and will be available via airdrop.

Moreover, it will offer you higher damage when compared to the other snipers like the Kar98. The gun will give players a big advantage in big maps like Kalahari, where it is not easy to spot enemies.

