Free Fire OB22 update release date officially announced 

Free Fire OB22 confirmed release date

Free Fire OB22 update is going to release soon and the advance server has been closed. The upcoming Free Fire: Rampage will add the new character, pet, a brand new training ground, new weapon and a lot of other features.

The advanced server of the Free Fire OB22 update got closed on 28th May 2020, and after the beta testing, the developers are now ready to push the update on the global servers. The new OB22 update will also run smoothly on devices having 2GB RAM or more.

Free Fire OB22 Update Release Date

Free Fire OB22 update will release on 3rd June 2020 and the players would be able to download it from the Google Play Store. The size of the update is not known yet but is expected to be around 600 MB.

The latest update is focussed on the new character Wolfrahh who is a streamer and thus, the patch update is named as the Age of Steamers Patch.

The update will add the new character Wolfrahh, pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun and much more.

Along with this, the Kalahari map will also be added to the matchmaking pool and the players will be banned temporarily from the Clash Squad (Ranked), if they leave in the middle of the match too often.

Additionally, the new anti-cheat system is also one of the highlights of the patch. New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them.

Recently, Free Fire has released the Fabled Fox Elite Pass which has been made available for pre-order. The players can purchase the elite pass from the in-game store and will get an exclusive Kitsune Backpack as pre-order reward.

Fabled Fox Elite Pass in Free Fire

