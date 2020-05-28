Free Fire OB22 Update official patch notes revealed

Free Fire OB22 Update Patch Notes

Free Fire OB22 update is going to be released on the global servers of the game soon and testing is now over. The Free Fire OB22 update will be released on 3rd June 2020 and players will be able to download it from the Google Play Store.

The upcoming Free Fire: Rampage OB22 Update will add the new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun and much more. The size of the update has not been revealed yet but is expected to be around 600 MB.

Free Fire OB22 Update Patch Notes

Free Fire OB22 Update

The complete official patch notes of the upcoming Free Fire OB22 update are:

What's New:

New Character 'Wolfrahh': Decreases the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer and increases the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%.

Decreases the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer and increases the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%. New Character 'Falco': Increases gliding speed upon skydive up to 45% and diving speed after the parachute opens up to 50% (effect applies to the entire team).

Increases gliding speed upon skydive up to 45% and diving speed after the parachute opens up to 50% (effect applies to the entire team). New Weapon 'M82B': It is a sniper rifle and will be available in Hot Zone (Classic Mode) and Clash Squad Store. It comes with special Ballistic Tips to reduce the power of gloo walls in the end game.

It is a sniper rifle and will be available in Hot Zone (Classic Mode) and Clash Squad Store. It comes with special Ballistic Tips to reduce the power of gloo walls in the end game. New Anti-Hack System: New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them.

New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them. Skill Activation Indicators: These have been added to indicate when the skills of the characters are activated.

These have been added to indicate when the skills of the characters are activated. New Training Ground: Vehicles and gloo walls are added to the training ground along with other improvements like the separation of shooting range and practice zone etc.

Other Additions and Improvements:

Added a new leaderboard for Kills and Winrate.

New Clash Squad Store

New Hitmarkers are available in the settings menu.

Added new sign-in rewards.

Newer and better Guild System

Kalahari will be added to the matchmaking pool.

Players will be banned temporarily from Clash Squad (Ranked) if they leave in the middle of the match too often.

Bot will take control over disconnected / AFK teammates.

Purgatory is now available in Classic.

Adjustments and improvements in Weapons.

The inhaler can now be used at any EP/HP.

Emote Slots increased from 6 to 8.

Added a 30 seconds warm-up period for all Close Combat modes.

Also Read: Free Fire OB22 Update - List of upcoming features in Free Fire