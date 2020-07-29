Free Fire OB23 update for Android: APK and OBB download links

The Free Fire OB23 update has been released officially, and has added a lot of new features, including a new character, Luqueta, the pet Mr. Wagger, the Bermuda Remastered map and the AUG gun.

The update has been made available to download in Google Play Store and the iOS App Store, and its size is around 391 MB. However, players can also install the game using APK and OBB files. The download links for both are provided below, along with the steps to install them.

How to download Free Fire OB23 update APK?

Free Fire OB23 update APK download link: https://bit.ly/39A6ZZO

Free Fire OB23 update OBB download link: https://bit.ly/3jRiwsn

After downloading both files, follow the steps below to install the Free Fire OB23 update on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file: Free Fire_com.dts.freefireth.apk. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings>Safety and Privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and enjoy the game.

The size of the APK file is 46 MB, while the OBB file is 512 MB. Therefore, make sure to check that your device has at least 1 GB of free storage space. In case the downloaded file shows an error: "There was a problem parsing the package", then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files, and installing them, again.

The new OB23 update is named the 3volution Patch and is focused on the third annivesary celebration. Here is the official video regarding the update and complete information about the anniversary celebrations:

