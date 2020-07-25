Free Fire OB23 update: List of upcoming features

The Free Fire OB23 update, called the '3volution' update, is scheduled to arrive on 29th July 2020 as the beta testing is over. The upcoming update will introduce a bunch of new features to the game along with bug fixes and improvements.

The complete patch notes of the update are yet to be announced by the officials. However, the features that will be coming with the update have been officially revealed.

Free Fire OB23 Update Features

Here is a list of the upcoming features in the Free Fire update:

1. New Characters: Stunning characters called 'Luqueta' (Lucas) and 'Hayato Firebrand', together with their own character sets, will be added to the game.

2. New Pet: Mr. Wagger is the new adorable pet that will be added to the game. It can produce Gloo Walls when the player doesn't have a Gloo Wall grenade.

3. Plan Bermuda (Bermuda Remastered): Free Fire will reveal its Plan Bermuda in the upcoming update. The Bermuda map will be redesigned with the addition of new places.

4. Convoy Crunch Mode: A whole new 'Convoy Crunch' Mode will be added with the Free Fire OB23 update and will be played on the Bermuda Map.

5. New lobby and waiting island: The in-game lobby and waiting island will be completely redesigned, according to the third-anniversary theme.

6. Injection: This new medical kit can revive players in a match without the help of friends.

You can have a look at the characters, pet and other features in this video:

The Free Fire update will be available to download from Google Playstore and Apple Store after its release. The servers will be taken down for maintenance and no one will be able to enter the game while it is on.

