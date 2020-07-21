The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server has been released, and registered players can download it from the official website. The server also revealed a bunch of new features that will be coming with the next update, and one of them is the new penguin pet, Mr. Wagger.

Mr. Wagger costs 500 diamonds, and has the ability to produce Gloo Walls when the player doesn't have a Gloo Wall grenade. It also has two outfits, and three charming emotes that can be unlocked at different levels.

Free Fire: Steps to procure Mr. Wagger pet

OB23 Advance Server APK: https://bit.ly/2WxXg0X

Pet section in Free Fire

Free Fire players can follow the steps given below to play with Mr. Wagger before it is released globally:

Download the Free Fire OB23 Advance Server APK from the link above. Install the APK file and make sure that the device has around 2GB of free storage. Open the Advance Server application and login with a Facebook account. Go to the pet section present on the left side of the main screen of Free Fire and select the penguin. Click on the purchase button, which then reroutes to the store. Again, click on the purchase button and pay 500 diamonds.

Note: 1000 diamonds are given to each player for free in the Advance Server to try out new additions.

Advertisement

Free Fire hasn't announced the release date of the OB23 update, but it is expected to arrive on 29th July 2020. Servers will be taken down for maintenance, and the update will be rolled out on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The update will also bring two new characters, Lucas and Hayato Firebrand, the Bermuda 2.0 map (Bermuda Remastered) and the Convoy Crush mode among others. The Advance Server will close on 23rd July, but players will still be able to play on the global server of the game.

Also read: Free Fire to unveil complete 'Plan Bermuda' on 29th July 2020