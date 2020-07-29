Free Fire OB23 update size revealed for Android and iOS

The Free Fire OB23 update has been released on 29th July 2020 (today), and the official patch notes have also been revealed. The new update will with it bring the Bermuda Remastered map, the Luqueta character, a new spawn island, an AUG gun and much more.

The size of the Free Fire: 3volution update has also been announced for both Android and iOS devices. Here are the complete details regarding the same:

Free Fire OB23 update size

The size of the Free Fire OB23 update will be 391 MB for Android devices and 500 MB for iOS phones. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores, i.e., Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.

It has to be noted that users will not be able to play the game at the moment, since the maintenance is going on. Here are the date and time of the maintenance break:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 29th July 2020

Free Fire OB23 update features

Luqueta and Hayato Firebrand characters

Mr Wagger pet

Plan Bermuda (Bermuda Remastered)

Convoy Crunch mode

New lobby and waiting island

Revive kit

New Weapon - AUG

Rank Season 2

