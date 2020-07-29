Free Fire OB23 Update: Why is Free Fire not opening?

Garena Free Fire OB23 update is ready to hit the global servers on 29th July 2020. The latest update will bring new character Luqueta, as well as pet Mr Wagger, AUG gun, Bermuda 2.0 and more. The players can try out all the new features by updating the game, but as of now, Free Fire players are facing an issue.

The players are not able to play the game as the game is not opening and are getting a notification that "The server will be ready soon." Well, there is no need to panic as we know the reason for the issue.

Why is Free Fire not opening?

Free Fire OB23 Update Maintenance Break

Before the Free Fire OB23 update is rolled out, the in-game servers are taken down for a maintenance break for a few hours. No player can enter the game until the maintenance break gets over. The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 29th July 2020

After the maintenance of the game is done, the servers will be resumed again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately. The update will be available on the Google Playstore or Apple Store, and the size of the same will be around 350 MB.

Advertisement

Here is the official announcement video of the update:

Also Read: Free Fire OB23 update Patch Notes: Luqueta character, Bermuda 2.0 & more