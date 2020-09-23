Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity over the past few years. The game recently reported 100 million peak daily active users, which is a testament to how popular it has become today. The developers don't shy away from rolling out regular updates to keep the game fresh.

The maintenance break for the OB24 update is currently underway, and the fans cannot wait for the servers to be back up.

The OB24 update is already out on the Play Store, but the players aren't able to login to the game, as they are receiving a message that states, 'The server will be ready soon.'

In this article, we discuss when the Free Fire servers will be back up.

Free Fire OB24 maintenance details: When will the servers be back up?

Garena Free Fire took to their social media handles to post the following details regarding the maintenance break:

“Maintenance for the Booyah Patch Day will commence tomorrow! 🔧⚙ Starting from 10:00 AM (IST), you will not be able to enter the game and play as usual. The maintenance is expected to end at 5:30 PM (IST) and you will be able to play as usual after. ⏳ Thank you for your patience, survivors.”

Therefore, the servers of the game are expected to be back up after 5:30 PM. The post also added:

“Look forward to new features such as the new island spawn, new weapon ParaFAL, team boost, cook grenade, and more!”

After the maintenance break concludes, the players will be able to play the game and try out all the new features.

New Spawn Island

New Weapons – PARAFAL and Flamethrower

New Armory Menu

New Gameplay feature: Team Boost

New features in the Settings Menu

You can click here to read the detailed patch notes of the Garena Free Fire OB24 update.

