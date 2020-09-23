The OB24 update of Garena Free Fire, which has brought in several changes to the game, has been made available for download.

Players will be able to download the update directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, if they are unable to update the game from these stores for some reason, they can use the APK and OBB files of the game.

In this article, we provide you with the download link of APK and OBB files.

Free Fire OB24 update for Android: APK download link

Players need both APK and OBB files to update the game.

Free Fire OB24 update APK download link: Click here

Free Fire OB24 update OBB download link: Click here

The sizes of the APK and OBB files are 45 MB and 551.57 MB, respectively. So, players would have to make sure that they have enough storage space on their device.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the latest version of the game.

Step 1: Download both APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Sources’ option in your device if you haven’t done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth’ and paste to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name if there isn’t one already).

Step 4: After the OBB files are copied, you can launch the game.

It is important to note that the game’s server is not back from maintenance, and players will encounter an error message stating, “The server will be ready soon”.

Users will be able to play the game normally after the maintenance ends at 5:30 PM IST.

