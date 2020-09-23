The developers of Garena Free Fire periodically roll out updates to keep things fresh and engaging. These updates have not only kept the existing player base intact, but has also led to the influx of new players. They have now rolled out the OB24 update, which has added new firearms, a spawn island and much more.

Players can download and update the game directly from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They can also do so by using the APK and OBB files.

Free Fire OB24 update for Android: OBB download link

The players need both APK and OBB files to update their game to the latest version.

Free Fire OB24 update APK download link: Click here.

Free Fire OB24 update OBB download link: Click here.

The size of the APK file is 45.1 MB, and the OBB file is 551.57 MB, so you should ensure that you have sufficient spare storage space before downloading the files.

It is quite straightforward to download and install the update using the APK and OBB files. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Before installing the APK, enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option on your device, if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After the APK file is installed, rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth'.

(Note: Remember to rename the OBB file; otherwise, the game will not work. However, do not change its extension.)

Step 4: Paste it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name, if there isn't one)

Step 5: After the OBB file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game's latest version.

It is crucial to note that if you get an error message while installing the APK file, stating 'There was an error parsing the package', you should try reinstalling the APK file. If the problem persists, you can consider downloading the file again and following the same steps mentioned above.

