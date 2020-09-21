Free Fire OB24 update: Bermuda 2.0, new weapons, pets & more features

Garena Free Fire OB23 update proved to be a massive success for the developer. Following the 23rd update of the series, they are ready to roll out the much-awaited Free Fire OB24 update on 23rd September.

Garena had announced the official release date of the OB24 update on various social media handles.

The official statement read:

"Are you ready for the new patch? Get ready for the new version on the 23rd of September to experience new features!"

Moreover, the officials have confirmed that players will receive legendary gun boxes on updating the game.

Free Fire OB24 update: Bermuda 2.0, new weapons, pets & more

While the detailed patch notes are not known yet, we take a look at the list of confirmed features coming in the upcoming update.

#1 New 'Rockie' pet

Along with the release of any significant update, Free Fire developers always introduce a new pet. In the forthcoming upgrade, players will see a new one known as Rockie, which boasts a unique ability called Stay Chill.

With its extraordinary skill, this pet can reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%. Additionally, at each level upgrade, the percentage of the ability will be enhanced.

The Rockie pet

#2 New Lobby

The initial look of the new lobby was first spotted in the advance server of the Free Fire OB24 update. It's going to feature the word Booyah at the bottom of the screen, along with a battleground wallpaper.

The new lobby

#3 Weapons

Here's a list of new weapons coming in the latest patch:

Parafall

Flamethrower

Woodpecker

(Weapon stats are yet to be revealed)

New weapons on the Spawn Island

#4 New Spawn Lobby

Alongside the next update, we will also see a new Spawn Island promoting the FFCS (Free Fire Continental Series) logo. Fireworks have also been added to enhance the visual experience.

#5 Bermuda 2.0

Bermuda 2.0, the most exciting addition of the OB24 update, is the revamped version of the Bermuda map, which was announced on the official Facebook page of Free Fire. However, at that time, the final look of the map was not revealed.

But the Bermuda 2.0 map finally is coming with the OB24 patch, which will enhance the overall gaming experience. In the new version, players can see various new vehicles, locations, weapons, and more.

Bermuda Remastered in Free Fire

