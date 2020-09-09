Free Fire OB24 update release date and features

The new Free Fire OB24 update should release soon globally, and the leaks for the same have also been surfacing online. The latest update will bring a ton of new features and additions to this battle royale game. As per reports, Free Fire will receive a new pet, weapon, mode and much more upon release of the OB24 update.

Also, the release date of the upcoming Free Fire OB24 update has been leaked. Here's a look at the same, and all its accompanying features.

Free Fire OB24 update release date

The Free Fire OB24 update is expected to release on 26th September 2020, but an official confirmation is yet to come. The latest update will be available to download from both Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The size of the update is not known yet, but is expected to be around 600 MB and will require about 800 MB of free storage space. Additionally, the servers will be taken down for maintenance before the update hits the global servers.

Free Fire OB24 update features

Halloween Theme

As we all know, Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate this occasion, Free Fire will launch a Halloween theme. The upcoming OB24 update is completely going to be based on this celebration, which will bring a fresh lobby, UI, and pumpkins lying all around on the map.

Image credits: VideoHive Envato (Image only used for reference)

Pumpkin Pet

Garena will also add a new pet into the game, expected to be known as Pumpkin Pet. However, its final look and abilities haven't been revealed yet. The developers will introduce this pet as part of the upcoming Halloween celebrations.

Pumpkin pet (Image only used for reference)

Parafal Weapon

A medium-tier weapon, which is going to be called Parafal weapon, will be added to the game come the release of the Free Fire OB24 update. Like the other features, no further information has been revealed yet. However, one thing is confirmed, that this firearm can easily be found at any location, and will spawn as a standard weapon.

Parafal weapon leak

As soon as Garena opens the Advance Server testing for the OB24 update, the confirmed leaks about the upcoming update will start coming out.

Follow Sportskeeda to keep updated yourself with the latest Free Fire news.