Time to "Be The Hero"! Play as Hrithik Roshan in Free Fire’s latest update

Garena, the leading global online games developer and publisher, based in Singapore, has launched its latest Free Fire update in collaboration with Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan.

As part of the new "Be The Hero" campaign, players will be able to redeem Hrithik's playable character, Jai, his costume bundle, and other exciting rewards by completing in-game missions that began on 5th September. As the first Indian character to feature in Free Fire, this partnership builds on Garena's efforts to delight the Indian gaming community with a localised gaming experience.

Character reveal: Jai

Jai will come equipped with the Raging Reload skill; once an opponent is taken down, the gun’s magazine automatically gets reloaded by up to 25% of its capacity for ARs, SMGs, and pistols.

Jigsaw Puzzle event: Redeem Jai for free

Players will be able to claim Jai for free once they obtain all 16 pieces of the puzzle and complete the Jigsaw Puzzle in-game event. They will be awarded with puzzle pieces by participating in missions from 10th to 13th September.

Players who obtain all 16 pieces of the puzzle will be able to redeem Jai on 13th September!

Jigsaw Puzzle rules:

Players will receive one unique puzzle piece for each day that they check in to the event from 10th to 13th September. Only on 13th September, they will receive three additional puzzle pieces on checking in to the event!

Players will receive one puzzle piece for every unique Free Fire user who clicks on their unique event link within the day, up to a maximum of three pieces per day, between 10th to 13th September.

Each Free Fire player can only help up to three different gamers each day.

Only players above level 10 will be able to help others.

Each link will be unique to each player and will be refreshed daily.

Players will be able to purchase pieces from 13th September to complete the entire puzzle.

Unused puzzle pieces will not be available for use after the event period.

Golden Magazine event: Claim Jai’s costume bundle and character fragments

The Golden Magazine event will task players with collecting golden magazine tokens by completing missions between 5th to 15th September. Players will need to accumulate 30 golden magazine tokens to exchange them for Jai’s exclusive costume bundle. The exchange will only open from 13th to 15th September, so players should make sure to complete as many missions as they can!

Players can also log in on 13th September to win five golden magazine tokens and a permanent gun skin — the AK47: Justice Fighter.

Free Fire event calendar

That's not all! Free Fire players can also make use of the 'Callback' feature between 10th and 13th September to recall friends that are inactive on the game and win exciting rewards.

Check out this explainer which details how players can unlock Hrithik's character, his character bundle, and the AK47: Justice Fighter for free:

Free Fire players can use Hritik's profile frame on Facebook

To celebrate the "Be The Hero" campaign, Garena has also created a Facebook profile frame for all fans to use. Here's how fans of Free Fire and Hrithik can add the superstar to their profile pictures.

Step 1: Click the profile picture and then the "Add Frame" button in the menu.

Step 2: Search for the frame "bethehero" by Garena Free Fire in this menu.

Step 3: Adjust the frame using the "Edit" feature and click on the "Save" button.