Free Fire OB24 update release date in India

Free Fire OB24 patch update release date is out
Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
Modified 22 Sep 2020, 09:29 IST
Feature
After the advance beta testing, the developers are ready to roll out the Free Fire OB24 update. As soon as it goes live, the game will receive a host of new changes, including the Bermuda 2.0 map, the Dasha character, a new pet called Rockie, new weapons, and more.

The Free Fire OB24 update release date in India has also been announced officially. Here, we look at the same, along with any other detailss.

Free Fire OB24 update release date in India

The much-awaited Free Fire OB24 update is officially releasing in India on 23rd September 2020. However, the exact time is not known, but as per speculations, it will be made available on Google Play Store at 12:00 PM IST.

The players who update and login to the Free Fire OB24 version will get 1000 Universal Fragments, three Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates, and three Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crates for free.

Free Fire OB24 update changes and features

The new lobby
The upcoming OB24 update will bring two new characters and a pet, as spotted in the advance server. A few sources have also claimed the addition of new weapons: Parafall, Flamethrower, and Woodpecker. 

Furthermore, Bermuda remastered, also known as Bermuda 2.0, is finally arriving in Free Fire on 23rd September. In the new map, players can experience new and exciting features, including vehicles, locations, and weapons.

In the forthcoming upgrade, players will also see a new pet known as Rockie, which boasts a unique ability called Stay Chill. With its extraordinary skill, this pet can reduce the equipped active skill's cooldown time by 6%. Additionally, at each level upgrade, the percentage of the ability will be enhanced.

Some minor changes will also be implemented to remove bugs and glitches from the game.

Published 22 Sep 2020, 09:29 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
