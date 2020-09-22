Free Fire OB24 update size: How many MB will it be?

Garena has finally announced the worldwide release date of the Free Fire OB24 update. This much-awaited version is set to arrive globally on 23rd September, i.e., tomorrow, and will bring with it Bermuda 2.0, the Dasha character, a Rockie pet, and other changes to the game.

The most recent official announcement reads the following:

"Are you ready for the new patch? Get ready for the new version on 23rd September to experience new features! Update your game after the new version is live to receive legendary gun boxes!"

Free Fire OB24 update size

The Free Fire OB24 update is expected to be around 370 MB for Android devices and 500 MB for iOS phones. Before downloading this, we suggest you check the free storage space available on your device.

You will be able to download the same from the respective app stores, i.e., Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.

It has to be noted that you will not be able to play the game during the maintenance period. While the exact maintenance schedule has not been announced yet, it is expected to occur from 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) to 12:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Those who update and login to the Free Fire OB24 version will get 1000 Universal Fragments, three Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates, and three Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crates for free.

Advertisement

Changes and new features

The new lobby

The upcoming OB24 update will bring two new characters and a pet, as spotted in the advance server. A few sources have also claimed the addition of three new weapons: Parafall, Flamethrower, and Woodpecker.

Furthermore, Bermuda remastered, also known as Bermuda 2.0, is finally arriving in Free Fire. In this new map, players can experience new and exciting features, including vehicles, locations, and weapons.

Also read: Free Fire OB24 update: Bermuda 2.0, new weapons, pets & more features