Free Fire OB25 update for Android: APK download link

Free Fire is one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game's fans and players have been excited for the latest OB25 update. Finally, the update has been made available for players, and they can do it directly from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Players can also update the game using the APK and OBB files. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how users can download the APK file of the update.

APK download link for the Free Fire OB25 update

To update the game, players are required to have both the APK and OBB files. Following are the links for them:

Free Fire OB25 Update for Android: APK File

Free Fire OB25 Update for Android: OBB File

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download both the APK and OBB files.

Step 2: Locate and install the APK file; however, don't open it yet.

(Before installing the APK file, enable the "Install from Unknown Sources" option if it hasn't been enabled previously. Players can do so by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to main.2019113979.com.dts.freefireth, but do not change its extension.

Step 5: Lastly, paste the OBB file to - Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with the name if there isn't one already).

Players can enjoy playing the game once the servers are back from maintenance.

(Note: It is important to note that the servers are still down from maintenance, and players will not be able to play the game. They will encounter an error stating, "The server will be ready soon." After the end of maintenance, users will be able to test out all the new features.)

