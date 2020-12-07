The developers of Garena Free Fire roll out regular updates for the game, and the latest OB25 update is all set to arrive today. It is expected to bring multiple changes to the battle royale sensation, including a new weapon, firearm balancing, training island, and more.

As usual, the servers will be taken down for maintenance, and the update will be rolled out only after it ends.

In a social media post, Free Fire has announced the exact details about the server maintenance.

When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance details for OB25 update

During the maintenance break, players will not be able to access Free Fire and will encounter an error message stating:

"The server will be ready soon."

Free Fire's social media post regarding the maintenance break read:

“Get ready for the new update coming soon. Maintenance will begin tomorrow starting at 9:30am - 17:15pm (IST). “

“During this time, you will not be able to enter the game during this time but you can continue playing as usual and experience the new patch as soon as you update. Look forward to an updated Training Map, Vector Akimbo and get ready to experience Operation Chrono in full!”

Here is the exact duration of the maintenance break:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on 7th December 2020

End time: 5:15 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on 7th December 2020

Players will receive 2x Weapon Royale and 2x Diamond for updating the game between 7th and 12th December. Follow the steps given below to obtain these rewards:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the "Calendar" icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Navigate through the "Operation Chrono" event tab and tap the "Update Patch on 7/12" section.

Step 3: Players would have to click on the "Claim" button to obtain the rewards.

Patch notes

New weapon vector

Weapon Balances

Training Island featuring changes

Electric Surfboard changes

Changes in the elite pass

