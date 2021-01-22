Free Fire OB26 Advance Server for January 2021: How to register, login, and play

Free Fire has grown into one of the largest battle royale games.

The game's popularity can be attributed to frequent developer updates, who often collaborate with various organizations to enhance players' gameplay experiences.

After the OB25 update's massive success, the devs have now released the OB26 update in their Advance Server, and any player who has registered or will register in the server can be a beta tester and play the OB26 update.

How to play the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server update

The pre-registration for the Free Fire Advance Server is already underway. However, the opening and closing times for the server are yet to be announced.

How to register for the Advance Server

Players can follow these steps to register:

They must first visit the Advance Server official website.

Users should click here to be routed to the tab.

They may need to log in using their Facebook accounts to sign up for the Advance Server.

Enter all the details

They have to fill in all the necessary details and press the "Join Now" button.

Upon completing the registration process, players can download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file.

After registering, users will see a download option of the APK file. Here are the steps to download and play the OB26 Advance Server APK file:

The players can press the Download APK button.

Players can download the APK file from the official website after signing in to their registered accounts. Alternatively, they can download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file from this link.

Users will need to allow the 'install from unknown source' option if they haven't already done so.

Then they have to search and install the APK package.

Once the installation is complete, gamers can open the game and tap the guest button.

Enter the activation code