Free Fire Advance Server Registration for January 2021: All you need to know

Free Fire has grown into one of the biggest battle royale games on the mobile platform.

The title's success can be attributed to the regular updates released by its developers, who also collaborate with multiple entities to enhance the gaming experience for players.

After the success of the OB25 update, the Free Fire developers are now planning for the next version and are beginning to register for the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

This article takes a look at the Advance Server registration process for the OB26 update in Free Fire.

Everything to know about the Free Fire Advance Server

The pre-registration for the Free Fire Advance Server is already underway. The APK file of the OB26 version of the game will be made available today, i.e., January 21st. However, the opening and closing times for the server are yet to be announced.

How to register for the Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire Advance Server:

Players must first access the Advance Server official website. They can click here to get redirected to the page.

Players will have to log in using their Facebook account to sign up for the Advance Server.

Enter all the details

They would then need to fill in all the required information and press the "Join Now" button.

Players will be able to download the APK today, i.e., on January 21st

Upon completion of the registration process, players will be able to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK file.

It is important to note that the OB26 update is only available for Android devices.

Since the latest features are first implemented in the Advance Server, certain bugs and glitches may be present in the game. Players can gain several diamonds by reporting these glitches to the developers.

