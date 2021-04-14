Free Fire OB27 Update: APK+OBB download links for Android

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB27 update is now live. However, players can only access it after 6 PM IST (+5:30 GMT) due to the scheduled maintenance period.

Players on the Android platform can download the update directly from the Google Play Store or by using the APK and OBB files of the game.

This article provides a guide on how to download the Free Fire OB27 update using APK and OBB files.

Also read: Free Fire OB27 update patch notes: New characters, Kord, weapon balance, and more

How to download Free Fire OB27 update using APK and OBB files

Players need both APK and OBB files to install the Free Fire OB27 update. The links to the files are provided below:

Advertisement

APK download link: Click here

Size = 43 MB

OBB download link: Click here

Size = 642 MB

Players must ensure that there is adequate storage space available on their devices before downloading these files. They can then follow the steps given below to install them:

Step 1: Players can download the APK and OBB files using the links provided above.

Step 2: They must then enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option, if not done previously.

Step 3: Next, players should install the game. However, they should not open it yet.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players must rename the OBB file to ''main.2019114292.com.dts.freefireth" and copy it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

If there is no folder with this name available, players can create one.

Step 5: After the file has been copied, players can open the game.

Note: Since the maintenance break is underway and Free Fire’s servers are down, players will only be able to access the game after it concludes at 6 PM IST (+5:30 GMT).

If the player encounters an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above again.

Advertisement

Also read: When is the next Garena Free Fire update? Release time, new character, and confirmed rewards of latest OB27 update