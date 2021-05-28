Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK download guide: Step-by-step method

Yesterday, the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server was released, and players now have the perfect opportunity to try out numerous features before they are finally implemented. It consists of several new things, including D-Bee (character), Dr. Beanie (pet), and weapons.

It is essential to note that players must have an Activation Code to get into the Advance Server. The APK file is present on the official website of the test server.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how users can download and install the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server on their devices.

How to download the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Users must visit the official Advance Server website. The link for the same has been provided below:

Click the "Download Apk" button

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here

Step 2: Next, players should log in. After that, they must click on the “Download Apk” button, as shown in the picture above.

Note: The APK file is 607 MB. Therefore, users must have adequate space on their Android devices before downloading it.

Step 3: Upon completing the download, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. Players should then install the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK.

Tap on the "Guest" icon

Step 4: Lastly, users must open the game and tap the “Guest” button. A dialog box will appear on their screens, asking them to enter the Activation Code.

If players encounter a parsing error, they can redownload the APK and follow the steps mentioned earlier.

Players need to enter the Activation Code

Once users have entered the code, they will be able to access the latest Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and test out all the new features.

Since this is a test server, there might be bugs and glitches. The developers of the game have provided players with a chance to earn diamonds by reporting such issues.

