Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: List of added features

Free Fire Advance Server allows users to test out most new features before the actual update is released. Furthermore, players can report bugs and glitches and share their feedback to address these areas before the patch.

With the release of the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server today, players are looking forward to the next update set to be released next month.

There are loads of new features for the users to test in the new Advance Server, which looks identical.

Also read: Pirates Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

New features in Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Not all the features added to the Free Fire Advance Server make it to the actual update.

New pet: Dr. Beanie

The new pet is called Dr Beanie (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The game’s developers have constantly introduced one new pet in the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server named Dr. Beanie. Its description states,

“He insists on everyone calling him Dr. He is not one, though.”

Its skill is called ‘Dashy Duckwalk,’ which buffs the movement speed in the crouch position by 30%. At the highest level, the increase in speed is by 60%.

New character: D-bee

D-bee's ability is named Bullet Beats (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

Description:

“D-bee is a music maker and street dancer.”

Characters are a crucial component of Free Fire, and developers regularly expand the list of available ones. Therefore, a new character has also been added to the OB28 Advance server. D-Bee has a passive ability which is called Bullet Beats.

This ability increases the movement speed and accuracy by a certain percentage while moving. Initially, the increment is by 35%. Meanwhile, with an increase in the level, the buff is 70% that can prove to be game-changing.

New weapons

Two new weapons have been added: Kingfisher and UZI (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The latest Advance Server features two new firearms: Kingfisher and UZI.

Kingfisher

Kingfisher is an AR, and though its stats have yet to be revealed. However, the gun has a very high fire rate, making it highly potent.

Uzi

UZI has made its way, and strangely it uses HG ammo and is on the pistol slot. But like other addictions, it also boasts a very high fire rate, rendering it quite efficient in close-range combat.

Also read: How to get activation code for Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Changes in settings and its UI

The settings UI has been overhauled (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

The entire UI for the settings has been entirely revamped, making it simple and more accessible. New options have been added for the run mode and grenade slot.

New game mode

A new Rampage: New Dawn is available in Advance Server (Image via ALPHA FREEFIRE / YouTube)

A new mode called Rampage: New Dawn has been added to the game's Advance Server. Players can check out the game in the video with ALPHA FREEFIRE provided below:

(From timestamp: 1 minute 40 seconds to 7 minutes 25 seconds)

Also read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pro) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, earnings, and more in May 2021