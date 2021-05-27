How to get activation code for Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server is now available for download on its official website. As with every other test server, this one also has many new features for players to explore.

By reporting bugs and glitches to developers, users have the chance to earn diamonds in return. Between the period of May 27th to June 3rd, the server will be available. However, it can only be accessed by those with an activation code.

This article provides a guide on how players can get the activation code.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: How to get the activation code

The following is stated in an FAQ present on the official Advance Server website:

“Because Advance Server can only hold a certain number of users, if you do not receive the activation code, please wait for our response.”

Once the registration is complete, Garena reviews the applications, and then the activation codes are given out to a limited number of players.

It is worth noting that there is no alternative method for obtaining these codes. Only the developers can distribute them.

The registration process for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server

Players can follow these steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Advance Server. They can also click on this link to reach the webpage.

Step 2: Next, press the “Login Facebook” button. After the log-in process is done, a form will appear, prompting players to enter details like their phone number, e-mail address, and more.

Players need to enter all the details accurately

Step 3: Users need to finally press the “Join Now” option to complete the process.

As stated above, the APK file is now obtainable for download on the official website. However, its size is 607 MB. Therefore, users will need to make sure that they have enough space available.

