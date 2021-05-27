How to register and download Free Fire OB28 Advance Server: Step-by-step guide

The much-awaited Free Fire OB28 Advance Server is set to go live today, i.e., May 27th. Players can download the server on their Android devices to test out all the new features that are set to be added in the upcoming game update.

The Free Fire OB28 Advance Server will be available until June 3rd. Players will not be able to access the server after this date.

It is important to note that only players who have an activation code can access the Free Fire Advance Server.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server registration

To obtain the activation code, players will have to register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server. Their applications will be reviewed by the developers. If a player fits Garena's criteria, they will be provided with the activation code.

Players can follow the steps given below to register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players should head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website. The link to the website is provided below.

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

Players have to enter their information in a form

Step 2: When players are on the website, they should click on the “Login Facebook” option. A form will appear on their screen. Players must enter all the required information like email ID and phone number.

Step 3: After entering the data, players should click on the “Join Now” button.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server download

Players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Free Fire Advanced Server website and log in using the Facebook account that they registered with.

Step 2: Next, they should tap on the “Download APK” option.

Step 3: After the APK file is downloaded, players should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option. They should then locate and install the file.

Step 4: When players open the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, a dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the activation code. After entering the activation code in the text field, players will be able to try out all the new features on the server.

