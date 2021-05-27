Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Pirotes Gaming is a budding Free Fire YouTuber hailing from India. He creates unique content related to the game and has established a good fanbase on the platform.

At the time of writing, his channel has 386 thousand subscribers, out of which he has gained 21 thousand in the last 30 days.

Here, we take a look at Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information.

Also read: Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Pirotes Gaming has competed in 11849 squad games and has triumphed in 2987 them, maintaining a win percentage of 25.20%. In addition, he has racked up 36833 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.16.

The YouTuber has won 154 of the 1395 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 11.03%. In the process, he has bagged 2634 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.12.

Pirotes Gaming has been featured in 676 solo games and has emerged on top on 77 occasions, which comes to a win ratio of 11.39%. With 1533 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Also read: Garena Free Fire India server redeem code (May 27th, 2021): List of rewards, redemption site link, and how to redeem

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has been featured in 172 squad matches and has a win tally of 62, retaining a win rate of 36.04%. Additionally, he has notched 494 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.49.

Meanwhile, Pirotes Gaming has participated in 29 solo games but is yet to secure a win. He also has two kills for a K/D ratio of 0.068.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Pirotes Gaming has been creating videos on his channel since March 2019 and currently has 307 of them. As stated earlier, he has 386 thousand subscribers and 40 million views combined.

Readers can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Discord server: Click here.

Also read: All you need to know about the new Booyah Buddy feature in Free Fire