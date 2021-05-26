Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pro) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, earnings, and more in May 2021

Dyland Maximus Zidane, popularly known as Dyland Pros or Sultan Proslo, is a renowned YouTuber from Indonesia who regularly uploads Free Fire-related videos. The content creator boasts 14.4 million subscribers and more than a billion views combined.

This article looks at Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and many other details as of May 2021.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has 294 victories in 852 squad matches that he has played, resulting in a win rate of 34.50%. With 2125 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The player has engaged in 105 duo games and has stood victorious on 26 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 24.76%. On the other hand, the content creator has 318 frags, adding up to a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The YouTuber has 596 solo matches against his name and has remained unbeaten in 60 of them, leading to a win percentage of 10.06%. In addition, Dyland Proslo has eliminated 1609 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo has been featured in six solo matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in a single one, which comes to a win percentage of 16.66%. In the process, he has racked up 31 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.20.

Apart from this, Sultan Proslo hasn't been featured in any other ranked game so far.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Estimated earnings of Dyland Proslo according to Social Blade

According to Social Blade, Dyland Proslo’s estimated monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $10K - $160.2K. Meanwhile, the yearly income is expected to be around $120.2K - $1.9M.

YouTube channel

Dyland Proslo started his journey as a content creator way back in mid-2015 and has uploaded over 1350 videos to his YouTube channel during this period. He has accumulated 14.4 million subscribers and more than 1.13 billion views.

In the previous year, his channel has grown from 9.6 million views to 14.4 million, which is quite a milestone in itself. Meanwhile, he has accumulated 400k subscribers and 40 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Here are the links to Dyland Proslo's official handles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

