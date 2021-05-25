Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Mohamed Ali, aka Mr Ali, is a Free Fire content creator and a professional player for MCES AFRICA.

He currently has 1.24 million subscribers and more than 90 million combined views on his YouTube channel. He also has 722k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID and stats

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID is 47218299.

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali’s lifetime stats

Mr Ali has played 15371 squad games and has triumphed in 2432 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.82%. He has 47099 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The YouTuber has 246 Booyahs in 1674 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 14.69%. He eliminated 4305 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.01 in this mode.

Mr Ali has also played 3632 solo games and has won on 376 occasions, making his win rate 10.35%. He has 7748 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Mr Ali’s ranked stats

Mr Ali has played 81 ranked squad matches this season and has secured 30 victories, translating to a win rate of 37.03%. He has 463 kills to his name in this mode.

The content creator is yet to feature in any other ranked matches this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Mr Ali’s YouTube channel

The first video on his YouTube channel was posted back in March 2019. He has since posted 201 videos on the channel.

As mentioned before, Mr Ali has 1.24 million subscribers and 90.8 million views on YouTube. He amassed 329k views in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit Mr Ali’s YouTube channel.

Mr Ali’s social media handles

Here are the links to Mr Ali’s official social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Booyah: Click here

