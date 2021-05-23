SWAM's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Joy Sahu, otherwise known by the name of his YouTube channel SWAM, is a popular Free Fire content creator. He currently has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million views on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at SWAM's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and various other details.

SWAM’s Free Fire ID and stats

SWAM’s Free Fire ID is 260224918.

Lifetime stats

SWAM’s lifetime stats

SWAM has played 11493 squad games and has triumphed in 1993 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.34%. With 26590 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.80 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 408 victories in 3511 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.62%. He has 7031 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.27.

SWAM has also played 2486 solo matches and has won on 275 occasions, making his win rate 11.06%. He racked up 5754 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.60 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SWAM’s ranked stats

SWAM has 35 Booyahs in 150 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 23.33%. He has 319 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

The content creator has also played 13 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 18 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.38 in this mode.

SWAM played 2 ranked solo matches this season but has not won a game yet. He has 2 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

SWAM’s YouTube channel

SWAM started his journey on YouTube in mid-2020. As mentioned before, he now has 1.2 million subscribers and 91 million combined views on his channel.

SWAM’s subscriber count over the period

In the last 30 days, he has collected 234k subscribers and 23 million views.

SWAM’s social media handles

