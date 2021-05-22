Fam Clashers' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Mehul Saroj is a Free Fire content creator who is popularly known by his YouTube channel name, Fam Clashers. He has more than 233k subscribers on YouTube and 27k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Fam Clasher's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details as of May 2021.

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID and stats

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321.

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers’ lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has played 7537 squad matches and has triumphed in 1204 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.97%. With 16615 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 158 Booyahs in 1475 duo games, maintaining a win rate of 10.71%. He has 2965 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Fam Clashers has also played 1833 solo games and has won on 134 occasions, making his win rate 7.31%. He racked up 3722 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Fam Clashers’ ranked stats

Fam Clashers has won 14 of 50 ranked squad games this season, maintaining a win rate of 28%. He has 111 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.08.

The content creator has also played 12 ranked duo games but is yet to secure a win. He killed 19 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.58 in this mode.

Fam Clashers has a single victory in 5 ranked solo games this season, translating to a win rate of 20%. With a K/D ratio of 8.75, he has 35 kills in these matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel

Fam Clashers currently has 233k subscribers and 19 million combined views on his YouTube channel.

In the last 30 days, he has garnered 27k subscribers and over 3 million views.

Click here to visit Fam Clashers’ YouTube channel.

Fam Clashers’ social media handles

Here are the links to Fam Clashers' social media handles:

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Fam Clashers also has a Discord server that players can join through this link.

