Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ankush Free Fire (FF) is a popular content creator in the Indian mobile gaming community. He is known for the incredible gameplay videos that he posts on his YouTube channel, which currently has 824k subscribers.

This article takes a look at Ankush FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, views, and other details.

Also read: Badge 99's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ankush FF has played 23634 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 10274 of them, maintaining a win rate of 43.47%. He eliminated 88189 opponents at a K/D ratio of 6.60 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 1296 Booyahs in 3272 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 39.60%. With 12511 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.33.

Ankush FF has also played 937 solo games and has won on 124 occasions, making his win rate 13.23%. He racked up 2610 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ankush FF’s ranked stats

Ankush FF has 610 victories in 892 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a win rate of 68.38%. He has 4682 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 16.60.

The content creator has won 23 of the 36 ranked duo matches that he has played this season, making his win rate 63.88%. He has 151 kills at a K/D ratio of 11.62 in this mode.

Ankush FF is yet to play a game in the ranked solo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: Raistar's Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Ankush FF’s YouTube channel

Ankush started a new YouTube channel in April this year, and it currently has 10 videos. He has 824k subscribers and 12 million views on the channel.

Ankush FF’s subscriber and view count over the past few months

According to Social Blade, Ankush FF has garnered 815k subscribers and 12.45 million views on his channel in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his channel.

Ankush FF’s social media handles

Players can click here to visit Ankush FF’s Instagram handle. They can also click here to visit his Facebook page.

Ankush FF has a Discord server which players can join by clicking here.